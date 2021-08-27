JIPMAT 2021 result declared, know how to check scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Test (JIPMAT) 2021, which was held on August 10 for admission to the integrated programme in management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. The result is now available at jipmat.nta.ac.in.

A total of 4935 male candidates and 2975 female candidates had registered for the exam. Of which, 2958 male and 1836 female candidates had appeared for the exam. JIPMAT was held in 51 cities across India at 70 centres for admission.

How to check JIPMAT 2021 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the JIPMAT exam, i.e. jipmat.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the button appearing on the homepage stating ‘JIPMAT – 2021 Score’

Step 3: Enter the login credentials including the JIPMAT registration number and password

Step 4: Click on the ‘Get Scorecard’ button to view the score

Post exam, the questions, provisional answer keys and the responses of the candidates were displayed on the NTA website during 13-15 August and challenges were invited from the candidates who appeared in the exam.

The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu.