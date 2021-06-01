JIPMAT 2021 registration deadline extended 

JIPMAT 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held in June, but it has been postponed due to Covid. File.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today extended the application deadline for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021. Earlier, the application deadline was May 31 and now it has been extended to June 30. The date of examination will be announced in due course of time

“In view of many requests received from students and the hardships faced by them due to COVID19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last dates of submission of online application forms for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021,” read the official notification.

Read | No financial help from UGC during Covid, varsities underline lack of digital infrastructure

The correction window to make changes in the particulars in the forms will be open from July 5-10.

The JIPMAT is a national-level entrance examination for admission to 5-Year Integrated Program in Management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the academic year 2021-2022.

The JIPMAT 2021 exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 20, 2021 but it has been postponed due to Covid. The exam will be for 150 minutes in completely computer-based mode, and the medium of the test will be English.

For detailed information, candidates are suggested to check the Information Bulletin available on the NTA websites: jipmat.nta.ac.in / http://www.nta.ac.in.