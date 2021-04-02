JIPMAT 2021 for admission in IIM-Bodh Gaya and IIM-Jammu, application process starts

The application process for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 has started on April 1. Interested candidates can register on or before April 30 until 5 pm in the evening.

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) is a national-level entrance examination for admission to 5-Year Integrated Program in Management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the academic year 2021-2022.

The JIPMAT 2021 exam is scheduled for June 20, 2021. The exam will be for 150 minutes, in one shift — from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. JIPMAT will be a completely computer-based exam, and the medium of the test will be English.

As per the official notification, the last date for fee payment is April 30. Candidates can apply for JIPMAT 2021 in online mode only.

For detail information, candidates are suggested to check the Information Bulletin available on the NTA websites: jipmat.nta.ac.in / http://www.nta.ac.in.