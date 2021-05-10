JIPMAT 2021 application deadline extended till May 31

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021. The application deadline has been extended till May 31 and the correction window will be open until June 10, 2021. The facility has been provided due to difficulties faced by applicants because of the coronavirus outbreak across the country.

For detailed information, candidates are suggested to check the information bulletin available on the NTA websites: jipmat.nta.ac.in / www.nta.ac.in.

The JIPMAT 2021 exam is scheduled for June 20, 2021. The exam will be for 150 minutes, in one shift — from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. The JIPMAT 2021 will be conducted in online mode and the medium of the test will be English.

The fee (for fresh applications) / additional fee (for already registered candidates depending on the changes made in the form) can be paid through credit/ debit card/ Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM.

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) is a national-level entrance examination for admission to 5-Year Integrated Program in Management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the academic year 2021-2022.