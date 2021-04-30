JIPMAT 2021 application deadline extended due to COVID second wave

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today extended the application deadline for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021. Earlier, the application deadline was April 30 and now it has been extended to May 31, 2021. The facility has been provided due to difficulties faced by applicants because of the coronavirus outbreak across the country.

“In view of many requests received from students and the hardships faced by them due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NTA has extended the last dates of submission of JIPMAT 2021,” read the official statement.

The JIPMAT 2021 exam is scheduled for June 20, 2021. The exam will be for 150 minutes, in one shift — from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. The JIPMAT 2021 will be conducted in online mode and the medium of the test will be English.

For detailed information, candidates are suggested to check the information bulletin available on the NTA websites: jipmat.nta.ac.in / http://www.nta.ac.in.

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) is a national-level entrance examination for admission to 5-Year Integrated Program in Management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the academic year 2021-2022.