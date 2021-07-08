JIPMAT 2021 application correction window open

July 8, 2021 11:05:16 am
The National Testing Agency on Wednesday opened the correctional facility for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 online application form. Candidates who have applied for the examination may make the required changes (if any) by 11:50 pm, July 12. The application deadline for the JIPMAT 2021 was May 31.
The correctional window facility will allow candidates to change details in their application such as photograph, academic details and signature. Candidates are advised to make changes in their application carefully as NTA will not allow further chance of correction.
JIPMAT 2021: How to make changes in application form
Step 1: Visit the official JIPMAT NTA website, jipmat.nta.ac.in
Step 2: Click on ‘JIPMAT 2021 Application Form Correction’
Step 3: Enter JIPMAT application number and password
Step 4: Click on ‘Sign in’
Step 5: The application form will appear on the screen
Step 6: After making the required changes, click on submit
Step 7: Download and save the application form for future reference
The JIPMAT is a national level entrance examination for admission to the Five-Year integrated programme in Management at IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. The examination will be a computer-based test and will be conducted in English. The test will be conducted for a duration of 150 minutes.
The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 examination was originally scheduled to be conducted on June 20 2021. However, the examination was postponed due to Covid-19.
