Jio Institute commences first academic year with AI course

Updated: July 21, 2022 9:20:23 am
The Jio Institute, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, announced commencement of its first academic year on Wednesday. The founding batch will begin academics with two post graduate courses – Artificial Intelligence & Data Science and Digital Media & Marketing Communications — as classes will begin from Thursday.
“Jio Institute was born out of a dream I shared with my husband Mukesh, to redefine higher education in India,” said Nita Ambani as she addressed the orientation. Talking about the institute, Ambani said, “It is a collaborative setting for personal growth, and a research-oriented culture that can catalyse national growth.”
As per the information provided by the institute, the first batch of students attending the two courses have students hailing from 19 different states within the country and four countries outside India – South Africa, Bhutan, Nepal and Ghana. Along with geographic and gender diversity, the batch comprises students from academically diverse disciplines like Engineering, Science, Arts, Commerce, Mass Media, and Management Studies/Business Administration. The founding class possess an average work experience of nearly 4 years in diverse fields such as Advertising, Automotive, Banking, Construction, Digital Media, Edtech, Fintech, Healthcare,
Information Technology, Logistics, Micro Finance, Oil & Gas, Pharma, Telecom, Government, NGO and so on.
