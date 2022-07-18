Jindal Global University to fully reopen campus for all students on Aug 1

According to a statement by the university, it has expanded its infrastructure over the last two years by setting up an academic block, a performing arts academy, new student housing blocks and an upgraded health centre. (File)

O P Jindal Global University will reopen physically for all its students in August after two years of online and hybrid modes of teaching-learning. The fully residential private university in Sonipat, Haryana has announced that it will open its campus in a full-fledged manner from August 1. It had previously opened partially in March 2022.

According to the plans prepared by the university, students will return to the campus in a phased manner from July 26 to July 31, and physical classroom teaching will resume from August 1.

“The disruption caused by the pandemic resulted in the loss of physical classes and made us push our boundaries to redesign and reinvent our academic policies, practices and processes to build institutional resilience and ensure academic continuity. Given the constraints imposed on physical mobility, our efforts during these times were focused on planning for an effective physical reopening of the campus, and at the same time augmenting the physical infrastructure on the campus,” said Vice-Chancellor C Raj Kumar.

According to a statement by the university, it has expanded its infrastructure over the last two years by setting up an academic block, a performing arts academy, new student housing blocks and an upgraded health centre.

The opening of higher education institutes has varied from institution to institution. In Delhi, while Delhi University reopened for all students in February, Jamia Millia Islamia has still not reopened for first-year students.