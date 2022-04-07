Jindal Global Law School ranked 70th globally, best in the country: QS subject ranking

Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) improved its performance by six places in the ‘Law’ category of the QS subject rankings released Wednesday. Globally, it ranked at the 70th position, making it the best law school in the country for the third year in a row.

QS ranked a total of 340 law schools after evaluating 1,118 institutions in the world in 2022. They were judged on four parameters – academic reputation, employer reputation, citations and h-index. The latter is a way of measuring both the productivity and impact of the published work of a scientist or scholar.

JGLS was ranked in the 101-150 bracket in 2020, and improved its performance to the 76th position in 2021, and 70th this year.

“The rise of JGLS to the 70th position among the world’s top law schools in a span of just 12 years bears tremendous significance as it marks the emergence of India as an important destination for pursuing legal education of global standards and conducting cutting-edge research… One of the major factors that has propelled JGLS to the 70th position in the world in the prestigious QS World University Rankings is the quality of research produced by the faculty members. It is heartening to note that during 2020-21, JGLS faculty members produced over 300+ academic research publications, of which 280+ are indexed in Scopus, which is the largest database of peer-reviewed literature in the world,” Dr. C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said in a press statement.