JIMPER PG result declared: Steps to check merit list, counselling schedule

JIPMER PG result: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) released the result for the entrance exam conducted to enrol candidates in the postgraduate courses today. Candidates can check the merit list at the official website, jipmer.edu.in.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for counselling rounds. As per the official notification, the counselling will begin from December 26 which will be only for OPH category, foreign nationals and sponsored category candidates. The first counselling is scheduled for December 27 followed by second on January 8 and third on February 5. The final counselling is scheduled to be held on February 26.

The entrance exam was held on December 8 (Sunday). It has 250 MCQ-type questions of which 140 are from clinical science and 100 from basic clinical science subjects. To be part of the merit list candidates need to score at least 50 percentile marks. For OPH category the cut-off is 45 while for SC, ST, OBC and reserved category OPH the cut-off is 40 percentile.

