JIMPER MBBS 2019: Over 1.84 lakh to appear for 200 seats, check last minute tips

JIPMER MBBS 2019: The entrance exam for admission to MBBS courses at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow. As many as 200 MBBS seats are on offer and as per JIPMER, over 1.84 lakh have registered to appear for the exam for the said seats.

Advertising

The online exam will be conducted across the country at over 280 exam centres. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, the morning shift will begin from 10 am and conclude at 12:30 pm, and the afternoon shift will be held from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. Based on the result of the exam, students will be selected for counselling. The JIPMER MBBS counselling is scheduled to be conducted from June 21, 2019.

Read| Top MBBS colleges in India

As the competition is on a rise, here are some last minute advice that can help you stay more focused and give a better attempt at the exam –

Exam pattern: The JIPMER exam will be of 200 marks. It will be conducted online and in an MCQ-based (multiple choice questions) format. The exam will be divided in five sections – most of the weightage will be given to physics, chemistry and biology with 60 questions from each segment followed by English comprehension and logical and quantitative reasoning with 10 questions from each section. While the exam will be based on class 11 and 12 syllabi for CBSE, there is also a mock test on the official website, jipmer.edu.in.

Advertising

Documents needed: No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card. The JIMPER MBBS admit card 2019 was released earlier and candidates need to download the same, take a print out and bring it along with them to the exam hall for security, frisking and checking/validation purpose. Along with the hall ticket (also known as admit card), students will also have to carry an identity proof. According to the official notification, Aadhar / E-Aadhar, passport, voter ID, class 12 board admit card with photograph, bank passbook with photograph and any other valid government identity proof with photograph would be considered. Students need to carry at least two recent, coloured passport-sized image of themselves.

Reporting time: For morning shift candidates need to report at the venue by 8 am and for afternoon shift students need to report at 1 pm, as every student will have to undergo checking, frisking etc before entering the exam hall. The gates will be closed by 9:15 am and 2:15 pm respectively. Thus, candidates need to be at the venue at least two hours before the exam time.