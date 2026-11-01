Jharkhand TET 2026: Exam begins at 986 centres amid tight security

The Jharkhand Teachers Eligibility Test (JTET) is being conducted today amid tight security arrangements at 986 exam centres across the state, officials said. As many as 5.65 lakh candidates were likely to appear for the examination.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is carrying out the test to grant qualifying candidates TET certificates amid nearly 39,000 teaching vacancies in government primary and upper primary schools, officials said.

“The examination is scheduled to be held in two shifts. The first round will include candidates for primary schools (9:45 am to noon), while those for upper primary schools are in the second sitting (2 pm to 4:30 pm),” a senior official of the council said.