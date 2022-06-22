JAC Class 10 result: Boy who died in June 10 Ranchi violence secures 66% marks

Mudassir Alam, 15, who was killed allegedly in the police firing during the June 10 violence in Ranchi got 66.66 per cent marks in Class 10 state board examination, the result of which was declared on Tuesday.

Alam is among the 225,854 students who bagged the first division out of 373,892 students who cleared the Class 10 examination, as per the data released by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), which conducts Classes 10 and 12 board exams of affiliated government and private schools.

According to the JAC, the pass percentage of 95.66% this year (2021-22) was the highest in the last four years — 95.93% in 2021, 75.07% in 2020, 70.81% in 2019, 59.56% in the year 2018. As per the JAC, 95.71% of boys and 95.50% of girls who appeared passed the examination.