Jharkhand schools, colleges reopen for all classes in 17 districts

In Jharkhand, schools, colleges, and universities have been allowed to reopen from February 1, 2022 as Covid-19 situation has improved. Schools will reopen for all classes in 17 districts. In the other seven districts — Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Chatra, Deoghar, Saraikela, Simdega and Bokaro — which have been reporting a higher number of COVID cases, schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12, they said.

The decisions were taken on January 31, in a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Institutions of higher education such as colleges, universities and ITIs were also allowed to reopen, as per an official statement. Permission has also been given for offline competitive examination, as per the statement.

On January 3, the Jharkhand government had brought back Covid-19 related restrictions. The government decided to shut down all educational institutions and tourist places, and capped attendance in offices at 50 per cent.

The government also allowed gyms and swimming pools to reopen, while permitting sports events at stadiums without spectators. The government relaxed the cap on gatherings, allowing a maximum of 200 people. “All parks and tourist places will remain closed. Not more than 50 per cent of the capacity will be present in restaurants, bars, cinema halls, shops and shopping malls at a time,” it said.

Jharkhand witnessed a dip in Covid-19 cases on Monday as 733 people tested positive, 305 less than the previous day. The toll remained at 5,300 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.