Jharkhand schools closed today, tomorrow due to cyclone Arnab; check district list

Districts like Ranchi, West Singhbhum and East Singhbhum have been experiencing intermittent rainfall since Tuesday night under the impact of the cyclone, it said.

By: PTI
2 min readNew DelhiOct 28, 2026 12:13 PM IST
School children and residents wade through waterlogged streets at the Sangam Vihar after heavy showers in the New DelhiSchool children and residents wade through waterlogged streets at the Sangam Vihar after heavy showers in the capital on Monday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
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The Jharkhand government has ordered the closure of schools till October 29 in several districts in the wake of rainfall triggered by cyclone ‘Arnab’, which made landfall in the Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

Ranchi, West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum and Simdega district administrations said schools will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather system hit the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a “very severe” cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. The landfall process started around 1.20 am, the IMD said.

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Districts like Ranchi, West Singhbhum and East Singhbhum have been experiencing intermittent rainfall since Tuesday night under the impact of the cyclone, it said.

“In all government, government-aided and private schools operating within Ranchi district, academic activities for Classes KG to 12 shall remain suspended on October 28-29,” an official statement said.

Abhishek Anand, Deputy Director at Ranchi Meteorological Centre, said light rainfall has been occurring in many districts of the state since Tuesday night due to accumulation of cyclonic clouds.

“The major impact of the cyclone will be visible over Jharkhand between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday,” he said.

 

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