Jharkhand revises result, more students clear Class X in second list

The results, declared on May 30, showed that of 4,693,311 students, who sat for the Boards, 2,68,308 students had cleared the exams — a pass percentage of 57.91, an all-time low for Class X since JAC began conducting the examinations in 2005. (Representational Image) The results, declared on May 30, showed that of 4,693,311 students, who sat for the Boards, 2,68,308 students had cleared the exams — a pass percentage of 57.91, an all-time low for Class X since JAC began conducting the examinations in 2005. (Representational Image)

IN A rectified list of results declared on Friday, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) said that nearly 35,000 more students had cleared the Class X Board examinations. They had earlier been declared ‘failed’ since the JAC had overlooked a crucial provision regarding language subjects.

While the Council admitted that “confusion” led to the anomaly, the state Secondary Education Department has sought a detailed report on the issue. The results, declared on May 30, showed that of 4,693,311 students, who sat for the Boards, 2,68,308 students had cleared the exams — a pass percentage of 57.91, an all-time low for Class X since JAC began conducting the examinations in 2005.

This number is likely to go past 3 lakh, with a pass percentage of more than 65. But even that would be among the poorer performances in the last 12 years. According to officials, teachers’ and parents’ associations brought the anomaly to the JAC’s notice. They pointed out that students who who had cleared the third, optional language subject were also declared as ‘failed’.

Stating that the mistake occurred due to “confusion”, JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said, “We failed to consider a clause already existing. We will inform the Education Department (which has sought a report) in detail.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App