Jharkhand JCECEB Polytechnic exam 2018: Admit card out, download at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

JCECEB Polytechnic exam 2018: The admit crad for the Jharkhand Polytechnic Entrance examinations has been released at the official website. All the candidates who will appear for the exams can download the admit card from the official website, jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

The entrance examinations will be held on May 19, 2018 from 10 to 12:30 PM for admission to diploma engineering courses at various centres across the state.

JCECEB Polytechnic exam 2018: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link

Step 3: In the new window, click on Polytechnic Entrance Competitive Examination 2018 ‘

Step 4: Click on the option, Already Registered Here

Step 5: Enter your Login ID and Password

Step 6: Admit Card will appear

Step 7: Download Admit Card, and take a print out for further reference.

It is to note that admit cards will contain candidates name, parents name, residential address, and birth date. If there is any discrepancy, candidates are advised to send an application to “Jharkhand Combined Competitive Examination Board, Sirkha Toli, Tupudana Road, Ranchi- 834010 by May 22, 2018.

