Jharkhand JAC websites remain non-functional, 5.5 lakh students await Class 8 results

JAC Board Class 8th Result 2019: It has been two days since the Jharkhand Academic Board class 8 result was declared, none of the official websites is working. Around 5.5 lakh candidates who appeared in the examination took have been complaining that they are unable to view their result. The class 8 result was declared on Tuesday, April 16.

Meanwhile, when the indianexpress.com JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh replied, “Hum kya kare (What can we do)?”, saying, “Due to the huge load on the websites even before the declaration of results, the sites went down.” The secretary however, assured that the official websites will start functioning soon.

Regarding the scrutiny process or re-evaluation of copies, the JAC secretary said that the board has not decided anything in regard.

The secretary also mentioned that the results of class 10 and 12 examinations will be declared in the third week of May. The official websites of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) are jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

This year, 84.58 per cent students cleared the class 8 exam successfully. A total of 13.91 per cent students scored grade A+ while 30.32 per cent got grade A. As many as 22.73 per cent received grade B, 17.62 per cent grade C and 15.42 per cent grade D.

Among all the districts, Hazaribagh has secured highest 91.78 pass percentage. Here a total of 27,744 students passed. Kodrama pass percentage is 91.41 and Ranchi secured the third position with 90.96 per cent.

Last year, the result of JAC Class 10 was declared on June 12. Around 59.48 per cent candidates cleared the examination successfully.