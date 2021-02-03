scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Jharkhand JAC to conduct Classes 10, 12 exams from May 4

Jharkhand JAC class 10, 12 exams 2021: According to JAC, the secondary, intermediate exams in the state will be held from May 4 to 21 in the state. The class 10 exam will be held in the morning shift from 9:45 am to 1 pm, while class 12 exam from 2 to 5:15 pm

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | February 3, 2021 7:14:30 pm
JAC 1200Check JAC classes 10, 12 exam datesheets. Representational image/ file

Jharkhand JAC class 10, 12 exams 2021: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will conduct the secondary, intermediate exams from May 4 to 21. The class 10 exam will be held in the morning shift from 9:45 am to 1 pm, while class 12 exam from 2 to 5:15 pm. The students can avail the exam schedule from the website- jac.nic.in.

The schools reopened for board exam students on December 21. For the students who don’t want to attend physical classes, online classes will continue.

Last year, the results of class 10 and 12 exams were released in July. Around 3.8 lakh students had appeared in the class 10 exam held in February, while over 2.34 lakh (2,34,363) students took the intermediate exam.

To pass the exam, students need to score at least 30 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. For subjects having both practical and practical sections, students will have to pass in each section separately, as per the rules.

