Jharkhand JAC to conduct Classes 10, 12 exams from March 9

Jharkhand JAC class 10, 12 exams 2021: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the dates of classes 10 and 12 examinations. The council chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said that the board exams will be commenced on March 9, and will be continued till March 26. The board is likely to announce the entire datesheet this week. The students can avail the exam schedule from the website- jac.nic.in.

The students have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, wearing masks, carry hand sanitisers at the exam centres. Meanwhile, the schools reopened on December 21 for board exam students. For the students who don’t want to attend physical classes, online classes will continue.

Last year, the results of class 10 and 12 exams were released in July. Around 3.8 lakh students had appeared in the class 10 exam held in February, while over 2.34 lakh (2,34,363) students took the intermediate exam.

To pass the exam, students need to score at least 30 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. For subjects having both practical and practical sections, students will have to pass in each section separately, as per the rules.