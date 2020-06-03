Jharkhand JAC Class 8th result tomorrow

Jharkahnd JAC class 8th result 2020: Check result at these websites. Representational image/ file Jharkahnd JAC class 8th result 2020: Check result at these websites. Representational image/ file

JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the results of class 8 examination on Thursday, June 4. Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh told indianexpress.com, “The results of class 8 exam will be declared tomorrow. The results will be announced at 2 pm, following which it will be available at websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.”

Around 5.12 lakh students appeared in the examination that was conducted in January. The students can check the results through other apps available at the Google Play store. To get the results via an app, candidates have to pre-register their roll numbers.

Meanwhile, a total of 4.06 lakh students cleared the class 9 exam this year, counting a pass percentage of 97.42 per cent. The council has started evaluating the answer sheets of class 10, 12, and the results can be expected by July. The council, for the first time would broadcast the evaluation process live through CCTV cameras. The arrangements have been made to keep an eye on protocols of social distancing being followed at various centres, secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said.

Over 6.21 lakh students appeared in the board exams this year that was concluded on March 27, days after lockdown.

