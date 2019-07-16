Jharkhand JAC secondary, intermediate compartmental exams 2019 admit card released, how to download

JAC secondary, intermediate compartmental exams 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council has released the admit card for the intermediate, compartmental examinations that will be conducted in the month of June. The students who appeared in the examination can download the admit card from the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The secondary, intermediate compartmental examination will be conducted from the end of June to the second week of July.

JAC secondary, intermediate compartmental exams 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The secondary, intermediate result was declared in the month of May. A total of 59.48 per cent students cleared the examination successfully.

A total of 79.97 per cent students cleared the Class 12 examinations.

Simdega was the top performing district with 97.67 per cent pass percentage followed by Khunti with 96.17 per cent and at the third spot was Ramgarh with 92.29 per cent students clearing the JAC class 12 Arts result 2019.