scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

Jharkhand JAC releases admit card for Class 10th; check details

Jharkhand JAC Admit Card: The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website— jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC releases class 10 admit cardsThe hall tickets can be downloaded only by the school (Express photo by Abhisek Saha/ Representative Image)

Jharkhand JAC Admit Card: The Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi has released admit cards for secondary exam (class 10) exam. Students who will be appearing for the exam can get their hall tickets from their respective schools. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website— jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Also read |Jharkhand JAC Class 10th, 12th sample question papers released

The students cannot download the admit cards directly from the website.

Jharkhand JAC Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website— jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for admit card

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

Step 3: Click on school login

Step 4: Enter the credentials such as school ID and password

Step 5: Download the admit card

The council recently uploaded sample question papers for class 10 and 12 board exams at the official website. The board exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin from March 14, a senior official from the Jharkhand Academic Council told indianexpress.com.

He also added that the final exam schedule for the JAC class 10 and 12 board exams will soon be uploaded on the official website, after it is announced by the board chief in an offline press conference.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 14:20 IST
Next Story

Water bottles thrown at Kailash Kher for not singing Kannada songs, two held in Hampi

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close