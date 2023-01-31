Jharkhand JAC releases admit card for Class 10th; check details

Jharkhand JAC Admit Card: The Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi has released admit cards for secondary exam (class 10) exam. Students who will be appearing for the exam can get their hall tickets from their respective schools. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website— jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The students cannot download the admit cards directly from the website.

Jharkhand JAC Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website— jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for admit card

Step 3: Click on school login

Step 4: Enter the credentials such as school ID and password

Step 5: Download the admit card

The council recently uploaded sample question papers for class 10 and 12 board exams at the official website. The board exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin from March 14, a senior official from the Jharkhand Academic Council told indianexpress.com.

He also added that the final exam schedule for the JAC class 10 and 12 board exams will soon be uploaded on the official website, after it is announced by the board chief in an offline press conference.