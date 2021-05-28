Jharkhand JAC promotes 8 lakh students of Class 9 and 11 without exams

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has promoted around 8 lakh students of Class 9 and 11 without year-end examinations. Jharkhand Secondary Education Director, Harsh Mangla on Thursday announced that exams for class 9 and 11 have been cancelled and all the students are promoted to the next class without examinations.

The council had also released the admit cards in March but the exams could not be conducted due to the coronavirus outbreak across the country.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Updates

There has been no update regarding the Jharkhand state board class 12 examinations. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had earlier said that holding the class 12 board examinations in the state would not be appropriate in the wake of the present COVID-19 situation.

“If the suggestions received from the stakeholders are considered, there is a consensus on the postponement of the examination. People feel that maintaining social distance will not be possible if the exams are conducted and children can get infected,” Soren said after participating in a meeting convened by the Centre on the Class 12 board exams.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10 evaluation strategy not foolproof, but better alternative to offline exams amid pandemic

The chief minister said that the proposals for holding the exams online have also been received. “Many such points are very important like reducing exam time, changes in the subject, home centre. Keeping all these things in mind, I have suggested that the date of all upcoming examinations should be fixed only after the pandemic comes under control,” Soren said.