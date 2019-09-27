Jharkhand JAC Madrassa, Madhyama results declared: Steps to check online

JAC Madrassa, Madhyama result: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi declared the results for Madhyama or class 10 Sanskrit and Madrassa exams at its official websites, jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in.

Earlier, the board had declared the result of Class 10 examination was declared on June 12 and for class 12 the result was declared on June 28. In regular JAC class 10 exam results, the overall pass percentage is 70.77 per cent. This year, over 4 lakh students had appeared for the matric exam in February-March.

JAC Madrassa, Madhyama result: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Alternatively, one can also check the result via SMS. In order to check the result, students need to type RESULT<space>JAC10<space>roll number and send it to 56263.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) holds and conducts examinations of intermediate, secondary, madhyama and madarsa from vastaniyan to fazil for prescribing courses of studies for such examinations.