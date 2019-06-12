Jharkhand JAC intermediate vocational result released: How to check

Toggle Menu
Jharkhand JAC intermediate vocational result: Students can download their result from websites, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The top-performing district Simdega was 90 per cent pass percentage.

Jharkhand JAC intermediate vocational result: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the result for class 11 intermedicate vicational exams today. Students can check their result at the official websites, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

In terms of regions, Simdega was the best performing district followed by Palamu and Ranchi at second and third spot respectively. Reportedly, the pass percentage of Simdega was 90 and Palamu was 88 per cent.

Jharkhand JAC intermediate vocational result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jacresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘JAC examination result (class XI) 2019’ under ‘result announcements’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Fill in roll number, submit
Step 5: Result will appear, download

The Jharkhand Board has earlier release the result for both class 10 and 12 exams.

