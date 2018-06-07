Jharkhand JAC 12th (Science, Commerce) result 2018 declared at jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in

JAC Inter (Science, Commerce) 12th result 2018: The results are available at the official websites jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in JAC Inter (Science, Commerce) 12th result 2018: The results are available at the official websites jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in

JAC Inter (Science, Commerce) 12th result 2018: The Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the results of Class 12 examination. Around 3,17,000 candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net. The examination was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018.

A total of 93781 students in science registered for the exam of which 92405 have appeared and a total of 44677 students have passed. The pass percentage on the science stream is 48.34 per cent. A total of 16,618 students have got the first division and 26337 have registered second division. About 1711 students have received third division in the Jharkhand Class 12 science exams.

In the commerce stream, as many as 40,925 candidates have registered of which nearly 40,244 have cleared the Inter exams. A total of 6127 students have received the first division, 18266 students registered for the second division and 2770 for the third division. The pass percentage of the commerce stream is 67.49 per cent.

This year percent students have cleared the examination drafting a pass percentage of . Among the districts, grabbed the first position with pass percentage. The other districts that have performed well are ..

This year, the pass percentage witnessed a slight dip from the last year. Last year, the pass percentage was . The girls have performed well than the boys, the girls secured a pass percentage of while percent boys cleared the examination successfully.

JAC 12th result 2018: Where to check results

Students can check the results through the official websites, jac.ac.in and jharresults.nic.in. The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

Last year, the result of Intermediate Class 12 Arts stream was released on June 20 at 2:30 pm. The overall pass percentage was 71.95. The pass percentage of boys was 69.19 per cent and for girls it was 74.02 per cent. A total of 3,26,107 students had appeared for the Intermediate examination out of which a total of 90,871 were from science stream, 47,622 from commerce while 1,87,610 from arts.

About JAC

The Jharkhand Academic Council was established with the aim of conducting examinations such as intermediate education, secondary education, Sanskrit education, madrasa education, higher secondary examination.

