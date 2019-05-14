Jharkhand JAC Inter 12th (Science, Commerce) results 2019 declared: How to check

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the results of Class 12 (Science, Commerce) examination on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites, jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in.

Advertising

This year, 53,186 students cleared the Science stream examination successfully meeting a pass percentage of 57 per cent, while 24,436 students passed the Commerce examination touching a pass percentage of 70.44 per cent.

LIVE UPDATES | Jharkhand JAC Class 12th result 2019

In the science stream, out of 93,298 students appeared, 20,447 students obtained first class, 30,874 students secured second class and 1,841 students got third class. Meanwhile, in the Commerce stream, out of 34,686 students appeared, 7,115 students obtained first class, 15,428 students secured secured second class and 1,886 students passed with third class.

Meanwhile, the results of Class 10 examination is expected to be declared before June 10, mentioned the official. A close to 4,32,000 candidates wrote the matric examination that was conducted in March.

Advertising

JAC Inter 12th (Science, Commerce) results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The students can check the results through other apps available at the Google Play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number. To check result, students have to visit the official website and click on the Jharkhand JAC Intermediate results links.

There will be two separate links for both science and commerce. Click on the relevant link. In the new window, fill your details in the fields provided and submit the same. The results will appear on your screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, the pass percentage for the class 12 science stream is 52.35 per cent and that for the commerce stream is 60.09 per cent, which was lower than the pass percentage of the last year, 58 per cent for science and 63 per cent for commerce.