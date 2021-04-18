Jharkhand JAC defers Class 10, 12 board exams

After CBSE and several state boards, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has also decided to postpone the class 12 and 10 board exams 2021. The decision has been taken in view of the sudden surge in Covid-cases across the country. The final decision on class 10 and class 12 board exams will be taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation across the country on June 1.

Earlier, the JAC had suspended all the practical exams of class 10 and 12 with immediate effect on Friday. “All the practical examinations of Class 10 and 12 of the year 2021 are postponed with immediate effect. Further information in this regard will be published later,” read the notification on the official website on JAC.

The admit cards for the board exams 2021 have been released by the board. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and considering difficulties faced by the students, the board had earlier reduced its syllabus by 40 per cent.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today also announced that the JEE Main (April) 2021, which was scheduled to be held from April 27-30, will also be rescheduled. The fresh dates will be announced at least 15 days before the exam.

Earlier, on April 14, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled class 10 board examinations and postponed class 12 board exams. Several other states including Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, have cancelled or postponed upcoming examinations in school.