Tuesday, June 02, 2020
COVID19
Live now

JAC Jharkhand Board 9th Result 2020 Live Updates: Results soon, websites to check

JAC Jharkhand Board 9th Result 2020 @jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in Live Updates: Over 4.22 lakh students appeared in the examination, the result will be available at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 2, 2020 11:28:16 am
JAC Class 9th result 2020 today JAC 9th Result 2020 Live: Check result here

JAC 9th Result 2020, Jharkhand Board 9th Result 2020 Live Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the result of class 9 examinations today. Over 4.22 lakh students appeared in the examination. JAC, Ranchi will make the result available at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. According to the council official, “The results will be available at around 1 pm. The students can check the results through websites, app.”

To view score, visit the official websites mentioned above. A page will display some boxes. In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference. The students can check the results through other apps available at the Google Play store. To get the results via an app, candidates have to pre-register their roll numbers.

JAC Jharkhand Board 9th Result 2020 Live Updates 

The results of JAC class 10 and 12 examinations are likely to be declared in July first week, the evaluation process started from May 28.

Live Blog

Jharkhand JAC Class 9th result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Results to be announced at 1 pm at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in

11:22 (IST)02 Jun 2020
Jharkhand Board to announce 9th result today

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the result of class 9 examinations today. Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in.

Over 4.22 lakh students appeared in the examination this year.

JAC Class 9th result 2020 today JAC Class 9th result 2020 LIVE: Check result here

JAC Class 9th result 2020 LIVE: Over 6.21 lakh students applied to appear in the board exams started from March 8. Last year, the pass percentage of the matric exam was 70.77 per cent, while 57 per cent cleared the intermediate exam. The result will be available at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in

