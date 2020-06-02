JAC Jharkhand Board 9th Result 2020 Live Updates: Results soon, websites to check

JAC 9th Result 2020 Live: Check result here JAC 9th Result 2020 Live: Check result here

JAC 9th Result 2020, Jharkhand Board 9th Result 2020 Live Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the result of class 9 examinations today. Over 4.22 lakh students appeared in the examination. JAC, Ranchi will make the result available at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. According to the council official, “The results will be available at around 1 pm. The students can check the results through websites, app.”

To view score, visit the official websites mentioned above. A page will display some boxes. In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference. The students can check the results through other apps available at the Google Play store. To get the results via an app, candidates have to pre-register their roll numbers.

JAC Jharkhand Board 9th Result 2020 Live Updates

The results of JAC class 10 and 12 examinations are likely to be declared in July first week, the evaluation process started from May 28.