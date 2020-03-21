Jharkhand JAC Class 9th result 2020 not releasing this week

The result will be available at the websites The result will be available at the websites

Coronavirus outbreak: Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) did not release the results of class 9 examinations on Friday, March 20, 2020. The result date will be announced later, as per the official.

This year, over 8 lakh students appeared in the examination that was conducted in February. The students can get the results through the website, jac.nic.in. Apart from it, JAC result will be available at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

Jharkhand JAC class 9 results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- jac.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “result”

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The students can check the results through other apps available at the Google Play store. To get the results via an app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

The results of JAC class 10 and 12 examination is likely to be declared on the third week of May. Last year, the result of JAC class 10 was declared in June. Around 59.48 per cent candidates cleared the examination successfully.

