Jharkhand Board JAC Class 8th result 2020: Date and time

JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020 Date: The result of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) class 8 examination will be declared on Thursday, June 4. Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh told indianexpress.com, “The results of class 8 exam will be declared tomorrow. The results will be announced at 2 pm, following which it will be available at websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.”

Around 5.12 lakh students had appeared in the exam that was conducted in January. Once declared, the students can check the results through other apps available at the Google Play store. To get the results via an app, candidates have to pre-register their roll numbers.

Meanwhile, a total of 4.06 lakh students cleared the class 9 exam this year, counting a pass percentage of 97.42 per cent. The council has started evaluating the answer sheets of class 10, 12, and the results can be expected by July.

The council, for the first time would broadcast the evaluation process live through CCTV cameras. The arrangements have been made to keep an eye on protocols of social distancing being followed at various centres, secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said.

Over 6.21 lakh students appeared in the board exams this year that was concluded on March 27, days after lockdown.

