Jharkhand JAC Class 8 special exam result declared, pass percentage touches 73.16%

JAC Class 8 special exam result 2019: A total of 73.16 per cent students cleared the examinations successfully with Godda has the highest pass percentage of 93.59. The result is available at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

The pass percentage in the JAC Class 8 special examination touched 73.16

JAC Class 8 special exam result 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council has released the results for Class 8 special examinations. A total of 73.16 per cent students cleared the examinations successfully with Godda has the highest pass percentage of 93.59.

The top performing districts include, Chatra- 90.41 per cent, West Singhbhum- 87.91 per cent, Sahibganj- 84,71 per cent, Garhwa- 85.66 per cent, Ranchi- 80.82 per cent.

Meanwhile, the lowest performing district is Lohardaga with 49.76 per cent.

The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Class 8 special exam results declared, how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number / roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Around 70,000 students who could not clear the board examination appeared for the Class 8 special examination that was conducted in June.

A total of 5.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the Jharkhand class 8 exams held in February.

