Jharkhand JAC Class 8 special exam result declared, pass percentage touches 73.16%

JAC Class 8 special exam result 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council has released the results for Class 8 special examinations. A total of 73.16 per cent students cleared the examinations successfully with Godda has the highest pass percentage of 93.59.

The top performing districts include, Chatra- 90.41 per cent, West Singhbhum- 87.91 per cent, Sahibganj- 84,71 per cent, Garhwa- 85.66 per cent, Ranchi- 80.82 per cent.

Meanwhile, the lowest performing district is Lohardaga with 49.76 per cent.

The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Class 8 special exam results declared, how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number / roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Around 70,000 students who could not clear the board examination appeared for the Class 8 special examination that was conducted in June.

A total of 5.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the Jharkhand class 8 exams held in February.