Jharkhand JAC Class 8 results today, websites to check

JAC Class 8 results: The students will get the results through the websites after 3 pm. Over 5.56 lakh students appeared in the examination this year

JAC Class 8 results: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the results of Class 8 examination on Thursday, April 11. The results will be available at the websites after 3 pm.

The students can get the results through the website, jac.nic.in, apart from it, it will be available at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

This year, over 5.56 lakh students appeared in the examination that was conducted in February.

Jharkhand JAC 8th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e jac.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “result”

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via an app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

The results of JAC Class 10, 12 examination is likely to be declared on the third week of May.

Last year, the result of JAC Class 10 was declared on June 12. Around 59.48 per cent candidates cleared the examination successfully.

