Jharkhand JAC Class 8th admit card 2020 released: How to download, check exam dates

JAC Class 8 admit card 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council released the admit card for the class 8 examination. The JAC will conduct the test on January 24, 2020. The hall ticket is available at the official website. The candidates can download the admit card through the website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
The teachers can collect the question papers and answer booklets on January 20, 2020.
JAC Class 8 admit card 2020: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link
Step 3: Log in with your user name and password
Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
JAC Class 8 admit card 2020: Important dates
Exam date: January 24
Admit card release date: December 31
Question papers and book sheet release date: January 20, 2020.
The candidates who are not able to download the admit card online can collect the admit card from the principal of the respective schools.
A total of 73.16 per cent students cleared the class 8 special examination, with Godda has the highest pass percentage of 93.59. The top performing districts include, Chatra- 90.41 per cent, West Singhbhum- 87.91 per cent, Sahibganj- 84,71 per cent, Garhwa- 85.66 per cent, Ranchi- 80.82 per cent.
