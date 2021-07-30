JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Know how to check result online, via SMS

JAC 12th Result 2021, Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare class 12 results today at 2pm. After the official declaration, students can check their results on the official websites- jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
JAC Class 12th Result 2021: When and where to check
The JAC did not conduct the state board class 12 examinations this year due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. The exams were initially scheduled to be conducted from March 9 till March 26 but were later postponed for May. However, on June 10, Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand announced on Twitter the cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In 2020 results, the overall pass percentage in the Arts stream was 82.07 per cent whereas, in the commerce stream, as many as 77.37% passed. In a reverse trend, the science stream was the least performing stream with a pass percentage of only 59.72 per cent last year.
The JAC did not conduct Class 10 examinations in view of the pandemic. The results for Class 10 students were declared on July 29, in which the recorded pass percentage was 95.93 per cent, a jump from the pass per cent recorded last year which was at 75.01 per cent.
Since JAC could not conduct class 12 exams this year due to Covid, Jharkhand JAC Class 12 results 2021 will be prepared using an alternate marking scheme. Students will be evaluated based on their performance in class 11 where 80 per cent weightage will be given to theory exams while 20 per cent weightage will be provided to practical exams. For subjects that do not have a practical component or could not be conducted, students will get marks based on the internal assessment in those subjects.
Once declared, students can access their results at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. In order to check the results at these websites one must follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Visit the official websites- jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, jacresults.com
Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a printout for further reference.
