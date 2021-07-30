JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Know how to check result online, via SMS

JAC 12th Result 2021 Live: Students can check their results on the official websites- jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC 12th Result 2021, Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare class 12 results today at 2pm. After the official declaration, students can check their results on the official websites- jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Class 12th Result 2021: When and where to check

The JAC did not conduct the state board class 12 examinations this year due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. The exams were initially scheduled to be conducted from March 9 till March 26 but were later postponed for May. However, on June 10, Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand announced on Twitter the cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020 results, the overall pass percentage in the Arts stream was 82.07 per cent whereas, in the commerce stream, as many as 77.37% passed. In a reverse trend, the science stream was the least performing stream with a pass percentage of only 59.72 per cent last year.

The JAC did not conduct Class 10 examinations in view of the pandemic. The results for Class 10 students were declared on July 29, in which the recorded pass percentage was 95.93 per cent, a jump from the pass per cent recorded last year which was at 75.01 per cent.