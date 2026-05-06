Jharkhand JAC Class 12th result 2026 ‘soon’: DigiLocker shares update

Jharkhand 12th Results: DigiLocker portal says results 'soon' (Screengrab from official website)

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) results 2026 soon, with a recent update on DigiLocker indicating that scorecards will be made available shortly. While the board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time yet, such DigiLocker readiness updates are typically issued just ahead of result declarations.

Once released, students from Science, Commerce, and Arts streams will be able to check their results on the official websites — jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, as well as on DigiLocker.

How to check JAC 12th Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker results portal — results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app