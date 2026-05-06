Jharkhand JAC Class 12th result 2026 ‘soon’: DigiLocker shares update

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The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) results 2026 soon, with a recent update on DigiLocker indicating that scorecards will be made available shortly. While the board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time yet, such DigiLocker readiness updates are typically issued just ahead of result declarations.
Once released, students from Science, Commerce, and Arts streams will be able to check their results on the official websites — jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, as well as on DigiLocker.
Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker results portal — results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app
Step 2: Sign in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar credentials (new users must complete registration)
Step 3: Navigate to the ‘Education’ or ‘Results’ section on the homepage
Step 4: Select Jharkhand Academic Council from the list of boards
Step 5: Click on ‘Class 12 Result 2026’
Step 6: Enter required details such as roll number, year of passing, and other credentials
Step 7: Click on submit to view your result
Step 8: Download and save the digital marksheet for future reference
The online marksheets will be provisional in nature, with original certificates to be distributed later through schools.
This year, the Council conducted the Class 12 JAC theory examinations from February 3 to 23, with practical exams following from February 24 to March 7. The exams were held in offline mode across the state.