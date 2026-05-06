Jharkhand JAC Class 12th result 2026 ‘soon’: DigiLocker shares update

JAC 12th Results 2026: Once released, students from all three streams will be able to check their results on the official websites at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, as well as on DigiLocker.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMay 6, 2026 09:47 AM IST
Jharkhand 12th Results DigiLocker SoonJharkhand 12th Results: DigiLocker portal says results 'soon' (Screengrab from official website)
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The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) results 2026 soon, with a recent update on DigiLocker indicating that scorecards will be made available shortly. While the board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time yet, such DigiLocker readiness updates are typically issued just ahead of result declarations.

Once released, students from Science, Commerce, and Arts streams will be able to check their results on the official websites — jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, as well as on DigiLocker.

How to check JAC 12th Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker results portal — results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Step 2: Sign in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar credentials (new users must complete registration)

Step 3: Navigate to the ‘Education’ or ‘Results’ section on the homepage

Step 4: Select Jharkhand Academic Council from the list of boards

Step 5: Click on ‘Class 12 Result 2026’

Step 6: Enter required details such as roll number, year of passing, and other credentials

Step 7: Click on submit to view your result

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Step 8: Download and save the digital marksheet for future reference

The online marksheets will be provisional in nature, with original certificates to be distributed later through schools.

This year, the Council conducted the Class 12 JAC theory examinations from February 3 to 23, with practical exams following from February 24 to March 7. The exams were held in offline mode across the state.

 

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