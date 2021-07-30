JAC Jharkhand Class 12th Result 2021: When and where to check

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2021: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare Class 12 results today. Students may check their results on the websites- jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The Class 12 examinations were not conducted this year. They were to be conducted from March 9 till March 26 but were later postponed. to May. Following the CBSE’s decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 exams, a fake notice was circulated on social media which stated the cancellation of Jharkhand state board examinations However, the JAC soon announced that the notice was fake and that a decision regarding examinations was yet to be taken. On June 10, Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand announced on Twitter the cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Today, in view of the circumstances arising out of Covid-19 and the demand of students and parents, I have decided to cancel the Class 10th and 12 board examinations to be conducted by Jharkhand Examination Council for this session,” Chief Minister Hemant Soren had said.

Jharkhand JAC Class 12 results: When and where to check

To check their results, students may visit any one of the websites- jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. They must keep their admit cards ready to check their results. On the homepage of the website, students must click on the ‘result’ link. They will then be directed to a new page. Here they must fill in the required details.

The result will then appear on the screen. Students are advised to download, save and take a printout of their results. This will act as a provisional mark sheet for admission purposes. Schools will provide students with the official mark sheets later.

The JAC this year also did not conduct Class 10 examinations in view of the pandemic. The results of class 10 were declared by the board yesterday in which a pass percentage of 95.9 percent has been recorded. This is a significant increase from the pass percent recorded last year which was at 75.01 percent.