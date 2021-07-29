scorecardresearch
Jharkhand JAC Class 12th result date and time released

According to the announcement, the results will be declared on July 30 after 12 pm. Students will be able to view their results at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Updated: July 29, 2021 5:38:07 pm
jac 12th result, 12th result date, jacresult.comJAC Class 12 result: Here's the list of websites to view score. (File Photo)

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the Class 12 results on July 30 after 12 pm. Students will be able to view their results at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Previously, the Class 12 examinations were to be conducted in May and were set to commence on May 4 and end on May 22. The examinations were to be conducted alongside Class 10 examinations. However, the rise in Covid-19 cases led to the government announcing the postponement of Class 12 practical and written examinations.

Last year, around 2.34 lakh students appearing for Class 12 examinations. Of these 2.34 lakh students, 1.29 lakh students appeared in the arts stream, 28,515 students appeared in the commerce stream, and 76,585 students appeared in the science stream.

The Council this year promoted 8 lakh students in Class 9 and Class 11, without conducting examinations for them. The examinations were cancelled due to the pandemic.

