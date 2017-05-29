JAC Class 12th inter results 2017 declared at jharresults.nic.in

JAC Class 12th inter results 2017: The class 12 exams were conducted in the state from February 18 to March 7, 2017. JAC Class 12th inter results 2017: The class 12 exams were conducted in the state from February 18 to March 7, 2017.

JAC Class 12th inter results 2017: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the results for the class 12 intermediate examinations of the science and commerce streams on May 30 after 2 pm. Students who have appeared for the state board exams can check their results from the official websites (check steps below to know how).

The pass percentage for the class 12 science stream is 52.35 per cent and that for the commerce stream is 60.09 per cent. This is much lower than last year’s pass percentages of 58 per cent for science and 63 per cent for commerce.

The council conducted a press conference for the release of the JAC class 12th inter results 2017. The class 12 exams were conducted in the state from February 18 to March 7, 2017. The practicals for the Intermediate exams were held from March 10 to March 24, 2017. About 3,26,107 students have appeared for the state class 12 board exams.

The Council will also declare the results for the class 10 matriculation exams 2017 tomorrow.

Sites where the results can be accessed:

jac.ac.in

jharresults.nic.in

examresults.net

Steps to download the Jharkhand JAC intermediate class 12 results 2017:

– Go to one of the websites mentioned above.

– Click on the link for the Jharkhand JAC results.

– Select the Class 12 intermediate results.

– Fill your details in the fields provided and submit the same.

– Download your admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

