Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Jharkhand JAC Class 10th, 12th model question papers released

JAC class 10th, 12th exams: The sample question papers for JAC class 10 and 12 board examinations were released. Awaiting students can download the question papers from the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac 10 and 12 exams, jac news, sample question papers for jac class 10, sample question papers for jac class 12, jac class 10 news, jac class 12 news, jac.jharkhand.gov.inSample papers have been released by the board to help students prepare for the final board examination for the year 2023. (Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative image)

JAC class 10th, 12th exams: The Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi (JAC) has uploaded the sample question papers for class 10 and 12 board examinations. Awaiting students can download the question papers from the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

The council has not yet released JAC Class 10 and 12 board examination dates. Meanwhile, central and most states have released their date sheet.

JAC class 10th, 12th exams: How to download the model question papers

Step 1: Visit the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the downloads tab given on the home page

Step 3:  From the heading ‘Model question paper’ choose the examination you are appearing for

Step 4: The question paper will be displayed in the pdf format

Step 5: Download the paper for future reference

Sample papers have been released by the board to help students prepare for the final board examination for the year 2023. Model papers will give a gist to the students about the type and number of questions, division of marks per question and availability of choices in the actual exam.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 14:04 IST
