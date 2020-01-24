Jharkhand JAC Class 10th, 12th admit card 2020 released; check direct link

JAC Class 10th, 12th admit card 2020: The admit card is available to download at the website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in JAC Class 10th, 12th admit card 2020: The admit card is available to download at the website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Class 10th, 12th admit card 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the admit card for class 10 and 12 board exams 2020. The class 10 exams will be held from March 8 to March 21 and class 12 board exams will be held from March 8 to March 27. The admit card is available to download at the website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Class 10 exams will be carried out in the morning shift from 9:45 am to 1 pm and class 12 exams in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The JAC class 10 pass percentage was 70.77.

JAC Jharkhand Board class 12, 10 Board admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card link under ‘recent announcements

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials.

The candidates who are not able to download the admit card online can collect their hall ticket from the principal of the respective schools.

Last year, in JAC class 12 Science stream, 57 per cent students cleared the exam, whereas, in the Commerce stream, the success rate was 70.44 per cent. A total of 93,781 students in science registered for the exam of which 92,405 have appeared. The pass percentage in the science stream is 48.34 per cent.

A total of 16,618 students have got the first division and 26337 have registered second division. About 1711 students have received third division in the Jharkhand Class 12 science exams.

