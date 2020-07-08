JAC Board Class 10th Result 2020: When and where to check

JAC 10th Result 2020: Check result at at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh JAC 10th Result 2020: Check result at at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the state class 10 result on Wednesday, July 8. Around 3.8 lakh students had appeared in the class 10 exam this year which was held between February 11 and 28 and the results for the same were expected to be released in the month of May.

According to the board, the result will be announced today at 1 pm. Meanwhile, due to the steep rise in the coronavirus cases across the country and the nationwide lockdown induced due to it the evaluation process was delayed. The result will be available at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Students who are not satisfied with their grades can apply for re-evaluation, for which they will be required to submit an application along with a fee as mentioned by the board. The students who fail to clear the exams can appear for Jharkhand Board Compartmental/Improvement Exam.

This exam provides candidates with a second chance to improve their scores in single or multiple subjects. Students can appear for the improvement exams by filling an application form, which will be notified by the board on its official website. The Jharkhand Board Compartmental examination 2020 is usually held in June/July, however this time due to the coronavirus pandemic the dates have been extend towards August or even later.

Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2020: When and where to check

Once declared, students can check the results at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students can also check their results here at indianexpress.com by getting themselves registered. To complete the registration a candidate needs to fill the box below:

The state had recorded 70.77 passing percentage in the class 10 exams in the previous year, with 1,67,916 candidates out of the 4,41,605 securing first division marks. Boys had performed better than the girls in the JAC class 10 exams in 2019, with the passing percentage touching almost 73 per cent. The passing percentage of the female students was recorded to be 68.67.

Meanwhile, the state class 12 results are expected to be released towards the end of this month. Around 6.21 lakh students had appeared for the board exams this year.

