Jharkhand JAC Class 10th results 2020 date and time

Jharkhand JAC Class 10 results 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the class 10 board exams results tomorrow – July 8. The state class 10 exams were held from February 11 till February 28. JAC chairman Arvind Pratap Singh confirmed that the evaluation process was completed last month.

The results of the Jharkhand state boards are usually announced in May, however, this time it saw a delay due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Once declared, students can check the results at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. Students can also check their results here at indianexpress.com by getting themselves registered. To complete the registration a candidate needs to fill the box below:

The state had recorded 70.77 passing percentage in the class 10 exams in 2019. A total of 1,67,916 candidates out of the 4,41,605 had secured the first division marks in 2019. In a rare case, the male students had performed better than the girls in the JAC class 10 exams in 2019. The passing percentage of the male students was recorded to be around 73 per cent as compared to female students’ 68.67 per cent.

Just like every year, this year too, student who are not satisfied with their grades can apply for re-evaluation, for which they will be required to submit an application along with a fee as mentioned by the board.

Meanwhile, the students who fail to clear the exams can appear for Jharkhand Board Compartmental or Improvement Exam. This exam provides the candidates with a second chance to improve their scores in single or multiple subjects.

Students can appear for the improvement or compartment exam by filling an application form, which will be notified by the board on its official website after the result declaration. The Jharkhand Board Compartmental examination 2020 is usually held in June/July, however this time due to Covid-19 the dates have been extended towards August or even later. The final dates are awaited

Meanwhile, the results of class 12 exams are expected to be released towards the end of this month. Around 6.21 lakh students had appeared for the board exams this year.

