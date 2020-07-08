Jharkhand JAC Class 10 result out, pass percentage highest in 7 years

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10 results 2020: Know how to check marks JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10 results 2020: Know how to check marks

JAC 10th result 2020: State Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto announced the class 10 results in a press conference at the board’s office in Ranchi today. A total of 3,85,144 students had appeared for their matric exams, of which 2,88,928 have passed. This year’s class 10 pass percentage is 75.01 per cent which is highest in the last seven years. The Jharkhand Academic Council’s class 10 results are available on its official website — jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com, and jac.nic.in.

LIVE UPDATES | Jharkhand JAC Class 10th result 2020: Pass percentage, toppers’ names

As many as 148051 students have secured first division, 124036 got second division while 16841 got third division. The girls have outnumbered boys scoring almost one percent higher – 75.88 per cent while boys scored 74.25 per cent.

JAC announced class 8 and class 9 results in June and class 11 results were declared on July 4. As many as 180532 girls appeared in the class 10 exams of which 137003 have passed. A total of 2,04612 boys had given matric exams of which 151925 passed.

Read | How to check JAC 10th results 2020

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the class 10 result link.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Submit details and view result.

Last year, the pass percentage was 70.81 and of 4.38 lakh students who appeared for their matric exams, 3.10 lakh passed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd