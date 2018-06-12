JAC 10th Result 2018: How to check result at jac.nic.in

Jharkhand JAC Class 10 Result 2018: This year the exam was carried out from March 8 to March 21. This year the exam was carried out from March 8 to March 21.

JAC 10th Result 2018, Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2018: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Class 10 examination result 2018, today on June 12. JAC has declared the result on the official website jac.nic.in, today at 4:11 pm. The overall pass percentage this year stands at 59.48 per cent. The number of girls who appeared for the exam this year was more than that of boys. Over 4 lakh students appeared for the exam this year that was carried out from March 8 to March 21, 2018. The pass percentage last year was 57.91 per cent which was much lower than 2016’s score. This year the percentage is expected to improve. Last year, Jharkhand JAC class 10 result was declared on May 30, 2017. Students will be able to check their scores at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

JAC declared the class 12 (Commerce and Science) result on June 7. The pass percentage on the science stream was 48.34 per cent. The pass percentage of the commerce stream was 67.49 per cent. Around 3,17,000 candidates appeared for the Class 12 (Science and Commerce) examination that was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018. The board is yet to announce Class 12 Arts stream results.

Jharkhand JAC 10th result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e jac.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “result”

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via an app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

