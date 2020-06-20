Jharkhand Board JAC Class 10, 12 results 2020 date and time

Jharkhand Board JAC Class 10 results 2020: Once declared the students can check the results at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. Jharkhand Board JAC Class 10 results 2020: Once declared the students can check the results at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

JAC Class 10, 12 results 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the state class 10, 12 results next month. The evaluation process of the class 10 exam is completed and that of the class 12 exam will be over by the first week of July. Chairman, JAC, Arvind Pratap Singh told indianexpress.com, “As the evaluation process of the class 10 exam was completed, the board is set to declare the results in the first week of July, while the class 12 result will be announced by the July-end.”

Around 6.21 lakh students had appeared for the board exams this year. The class 10 exams were held from February 11 till February 28. The results were expected to be announced by the first week of May, however, there was a delay due to a steep rise in the coronavirus cases across the country.

Once declared the students can check the results at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. Students can also check their results here at indianexpress by getting themselves registered.

The state had recorded a 70.77 passing percentage in the previous year, with 1,67,916 out of the 4,41,605 securing first division marks. Boys had performed better than the girls in the JAC class 10 exams in 2019, with almost 73 per cent male candidates clearing the boards. The passing percentage of the female students was recorded to be 68.67.

Any student who is not satisfied with their grades can apply for re-evaluation, for which they will be required to submit an application along with a fee as mentioned by the board.

Meanwhile, the students who fail to clear the exams can appear for Jharkhand Board Compartmental/Improvement Exam. This exam provides the candidates with a second chance to improve their scores in single or multiple subjects.

Students can appear for the above mentioned exam by filling an application form, which will be notified by the board on its official website. The Jharkhand Board Compartmental examination 2020 is mostly held in June/July, however this time due to Covid-19 the dates can extend towards August or even later.

