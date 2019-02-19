Jharkhand JAC Class 10, 12 exams begin tomorrow: Last minute reminders, preparation tips

JAC Class 10, 12 exams: Over 7 lakh candidates will appear in the Jharkhand board Class 10, 12 examinations that will begin on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. The admit card for both the Class 10, 12 examinations have been released, the candidates can download it through the official website, jac.nic.in.

The examinations will be held from February 20 to March 9, 2019.

Jharkhand JAC Class 10, 12 exams begin tomorrow: Last minute tips and tricks

Call letter: Make sure you keep your admit card in your bag along with some ID proof (Aadhaar). Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Items banned: Do not carry electronic gadgets inside the exam hall such as mobile phones or any other communication devices.

Time management: There is an overall time frame for completing each section. Answer those questions first for which you are 100 per cent sure. Do not ponder over one particular question for long. It is always better to solve all the questions first which you are confident about. Later on, you can attempt those regarding which you have doubts or are unsure.