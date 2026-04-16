Jharkhand JAC Board Results 2026: Class 9th marksheet release dates in the past

Students who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results online through the official website at jacresults.com (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav, 250422 *** Local Caption *** Students of 10th class in Noida after UP board announced result on Thursday. Express photo by Gajendra Yadav, 250422

JAC Class 9th Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the results for Class 9 Annual Exams 2026 in May. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results online through the official website at jacresults.com. Last year, the JAC Class 9th results were announced on May 14. In the academic session of 2024, the results were announced on May 17. Meanwhile, the Council has already declared the Class 11 results 2026 following the completion of exams held in February. More than 4 lakh students appeared for the examinations across Science, Arts and Commerce streams this year.

The exam for Class 9 exam started on February 28. For Class 9, the council had fixed distinct timings. Papers 1 and 3 were conducted in the morning session from 9:45 am to 1:00 pm, whereas Paper 2 was held in the afternoon from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.