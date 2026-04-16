Jharkhand JAC Board Results 2026: Class 9th marksheet release dates in the past

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JAC Class 9th Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the results for Class 9 Annual Exams 2026 in May. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results online through the official website at jacresults.com. Last year, the JAC Class 9th results were announced on May 14. In the academic session of 2024, the results were announced on May 17. Meanwhile, the Council has already declared the Class 11 results 2026 following the completion of exams held in February. More than 4 lakh students appeared for the examinations across Science, Arts and Commerce streams this year.
The exam for Class 9 exam started on February 28. For Class 9, the council had fixed distinct timings. Papers 1 and 3 were conducted in the morning session from 9:45 am to 1:00 pm, whereas Paper 2 was held in the afternoon from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.
|Year
|Result date
|2025
|May 14
|2024
|May 17
|2023
|June 6
|2022
|August 26
Once the results are announced, it is essential that students carefully check all the details mentioned below. In case of any discrepancy, they can contact their school authorities or the JAC board for correction.
The Class 9 result 2026 will be issued by JAC includes key personal and academic information. Students will find details such as their name, roll number, roll code, father’s and mother’s names, and the name of the board. The scorecard also includes subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, grade secured, and final qualifying status.
After downloading their provisional mark sheets, students are advised to follow up with their respective schools for the distribution of original mark sheets and further academic instructions. The JAC board will release more information regarding the special exams and other related updates in due course on its official website.
Students who fail in one or two subjects or are not satisfied with their results can appear for the JAC Class 9 special exams. This provision is aimed at helping students save their academic year by giving them a second chance.