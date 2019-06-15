Jharkhand JAC Board Class 8th admit card 2019 released: How to download

JAC Board Class 8th admit card 2019: After releasing the results of class 8 exam on April 16, the Jharkhand Academic Council has activated the admit card link for class 8 special exams on at its official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Nearly 70,000 students will be appearing for the JAC class 8 special exam this month.

Over 5.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the Jharkhand class 8 exams held in February. In order to download the Jharkhand Board admit card 2019, the students have to enter their respective school name and district name.

JAC class 8 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘JAC admit card link’

Step 3: You will be re-directed to a new page

Step 4: Select type of school administration and district name from the drop box

Step 5: The JAC admit card will appear